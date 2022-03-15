Clarence Thomas refusing to recuse in Ginni Thomas cases would 'tarnish' SCOTUS integrity: Joyce Vance

Justice Clarence Thomas has diminished the credibility of the Supreme Court by refusing to recuse himself in a case about the Jan. 6 attack that involved his wife, far-right activist Ginni Thomas, argued former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance during an interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber on Tuesday.

Melber started out by noting that Thomas this week admitted she attended a "Stop the Steal" event on January 6th, but said her husband has still refused to recuse himself from January 6th-related cases.

"My first question is the shortest, then we'll build. Does this information add to the weight of legal evidence that Justice Thomas should recuse from these type of cases?" Melber asked.

"It really does, Ari," Vance replied. "And I'll just use a personal analogy. My father-in-law was a federal court of appeals judge. He did not sit on cases that came from my law firm or my husband's law firm, because that would have been an obvious conflict of interest and it would have caused people to question the integrity of his rulings in the judicial system. So Justice Thomas has the same situation."

"No one is saying that Ginni Thomas needs to limit her activities. If she chooses to engage in this sort of political behavior, the full scope of it, then Justice Thomas needs to be very careful about recusing from cases where his involvement in a matter that she has an interest in could tarnish the court's reputation," she explained.

