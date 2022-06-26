Clarence Thomas claims he had 'no idea' why he was nominated to be on the Supreme Court: new book

According to the new book, "Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words," the Supreme Court justice admits that he was surprised as anyone when he was picked by former President George H.W. Bush to fill an open seat on the court in 1991.

Business Insider is reporting that in the book, edited by Michael Pack and Mark Paoletta, Thomas sat down with Pack for "over 30 hours between November 2017 and March 2018" to discuss his career on the nation's highest court.

During those interviews, Thomas claimed the nomination came out of the blue.

As Thomas told Pack, "I have no idea why or how I got nominated. All I know is that Justice [Thurgood] Marshall retired, and that was a shock. My reaction was, 'Oh no, this is going to be bad. People will go on a rumor that I'm one of the nominees.'"

The report adds that the controversial Thomas, who barely made it onto the court after revelations about his conduct toward women were exposed, said he got a call from the White House after the Marshall retirement announcement.

"I get a call from [White House Counsel C.] Boyden Gray the very afternoon Justice Marshall retired, saying, 'Are you ready for another walk around the park?'" Thomas recalled adding that later. "We were walking along to the Bush's residence, and we ran into Mrs. Bush. And she said, 'Congratulations,' and then my heart sank. And she said, 'Oh I guess I let the cat out of the bag.'"

