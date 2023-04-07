Clarence Thomas defends not disclosing free vacations from 'dear friend' GOP megadonor

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday defended receiving years' worth of luxury vacations paid for by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.

In a statement provided to Law and Crime News, Thomas argued that years ago he received guidance that making such disclosures about other people paying for his vacations was unnecessary.

"Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years," Thomas said. "As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them. Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable."

Thomas also claimed that there are new guidelines being developed that may require the reporting of such trips in the future.

"I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines," he said. "These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future."