'Revenge-rage run wild': Trump accused of raising 'danger level' of violence to new heights
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

Donald Trump's increasingly inflammatory rhetoric up to and since he was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom appears to be lighting a fuse that's turning his followers into a mob bent on revenge on his behalf, an analyst warned.

As longtime political observer David Corn wrote for "Mother Jones," Trump's bid for a third presidential run was always rooted in seeking revenge after voters rejected him in 2020. But now, with felony criminal charges hanging over him, he seems dead set on inciting violence that might go beyond the Jan 6 insurrection.

Writing that the former president is currently engaged in a state of "revenge-rage run wild,' Corn maintained that leading conservative voices are being pulled into Trump's violence vortex and encouraging acts of violence.

"Multiple conservatives called for [Manhattan DA Alvin] Bragg’s arrest. In the immediate aftermath of the arraignment, Trump predictably signaled his desire to stick to his favorite mode of politics — scorched-earth — and he gave a green light to the right to mount an extreme counter-attack," Corn wrote before adding, "For years, he has resorted to revenge to advance his own interests. Now Trump is doing so to rev up yet another potentially dangerous political clash and to undermine the American system of law and accountability to which he has been subjected."

Case in point was a tweet by conservative extremist Matt Walsh who wrote, "Mutually assured destruction is the only way through this. Treat them like they treat us. Hold them to their own standards. It’s not pretty but it’s the only way. Either this or we bow down and surrender.”

Corn added, "Lawyers usually tell criminal defendants to cool it and not attack the judge and the legal system while a prosecution and trial are underway. Trump could face contempt charges and perhaps earn a gag order (which is not often issued by New York city courts) if he continues to utter statements that can be viewed as threatening."

Pointing to the former president's comments targeting Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan that Trump attorney Susan Necheles attempted to dismiss by claiming, "He’s not going after the judge. He has commented that he thought there were some issues that may cause a conflict. That’s not going after the judge. He is not threatening the judge. He is not going after the judge,” Corn bluntly stated her defense was "absurd" before adding, "Well, he was going after the judge."

You can read more here.

