Lawrence O’Donnell breaks down ‘the most important story about a Supreme Court justice in history’

MSNBC anchor and former U.S. Senate aide Lawrence O'Donnell drew upon his long history in politics to declare that Clarence Thomas' latest scandal is "the most important story about a Supreme Court justice in the history of the court."

"No member of the United States Supreme Court has never been suspected of, or accused of, anything as bad as what we already know Clarence Thomas has actually done," O'Donnell declared.

"Federal law says that no Supreme Court justice or any other federal judge can participate 'in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.' Clarence Thomas participated in the Supreme Court case involving his wife's communications with the White House chief of staff, and others," he explained.

"Clarence Thomas tried to block the January six committee from getting communications that could include his own wife's communications. And those communications were about criminally overturning a presidential election," he explained. "That is what we already know Clarence Thomas has done."



"There have been precious few scandals, in fact, of any sort involving any of the 115 people who have served as Supreme Court justices. 99% of them never come close to anything in their judicial conduct that could be called scandalous," he explained. "And 100% of them have never come close to anything as bad as what we already know Clarence Thomas has done."

For analysis, O'Donnell interviewed constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe.

Tribe agreed that the scandal was historic, saying "it is not something that our history indicates other justices have done. There have been scandals, but nothing like this."



