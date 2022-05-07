Clarence Thomas whines people are 'bullying' the Supreme Court: report

On Friday, NBC News reported that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas complained about the nationwide protests against the leaked draft order suggesting the right-wing justices are planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling it "bullying."

"Thomas, one of the most conservative justices on the nine-member court, made only a few passing references to the protests over the leaked draft opinion as he spoke at a judicial conference in Atlanta," said the report.

"As a society, 'we are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like,' Thomas said," the report continued. "'We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that.'"

Ironically, Thomas' wife, far-right activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, tried to do precisely this by plotting behind the scenes to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Thomas has rebuffed widespread calls to recuse himself from election cases that his wife may have an interest in.

The abortion draft ruling, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, has been broadly criticized by legal experts for faulty judicial reasoning and for overturning half a century of precedent on shaky grounds.

The Court has emphasized that the draft is not the final opinion of the justices, but Chief Justice John Roberts has announced an investigation to try to find how it was leaked.