America ‘should never move on’ from the Ginni Thomas scandals: legal expert

America should continue to focus on how Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, is undermining the credibility of U.S. Supreme Court, a former prosecutor explained on Tuesday.

"With so much wild and crazy news inundating us each day, it can be easy to quickly move from one shocking and outrageous story on to the next. But in the case of Ginni Thomas — from her multiple texts to Mark Meadows and others in pursuit of overturning the 2020 presidential election to her alleged support and help in the planning of the Jan. 6 riot, and now the revelation of her numerous visits to the Trump Oval Office to give him hiring and firing advice — we should never move on," Katie Phang wrote from MSNBC.

The couple was featured in NBC's "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend.

"I’m not one to indict couples, married or otherwise, on the depth and breadth of what they share with each other (after all, the success of some relationships may be predicated on what secrets are kept)," Phang wrote. "But it strains credulity to the point of breaking if Justice Thomas claims that he had no idea what his “best friend” Ginni was up to when she was allegedly fomenting a violent insurrection, in attendance on Jan. 6 at the Ellipse, recommending conspiracy theorists, frequently visiting the Oval Office, and texting the then-president’s chief of staff with such gems as: ' … The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History' or, 'Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators … are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO [Guantanamo Bay] to face military tribunals for sedition.'”

Watchdogs have called for impeachment if Thomas does not resign from the high court.

"Ginni Thomas’ consulting work, her vocal opinions and even more active participation in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, her connections to several individuals who have been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee and who might also be subjects of DOJ investigations, at the least require that Justice Thomas recuse himself from any cases involving the 2020 presidential election and Jan. 6," Phang wrote.

