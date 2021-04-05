Clarence Thomas moves to erode First Amendment in retaliation against tech companies that punished Trump
Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says that judges will soon have "no choice" but to regulate the tech companies that punished former President Donald Trump for inciting a failed insurrection.

Thomas made the remarks in a Monday Supreme Court opinion that vacated a lower court ruling, which had prevented Trump from blocking certain Twitter followers who he did not want to comment on his tweets.

Thomas, who traditionally sides with corporations, suggested that the high court would allow Congress to erode the First Amendment by arguing that tech companies do not have the free speech rights to control their platforms.

"The petitions highlight two important facts. Today's digital platforms provide avenues for historically unprecedented amounts of speech, including speech by government actors," Thomas wrote. "Also unprecedented, however, is the concentrated control of so much speech in the hands of a few private parties."

He added: "We will soon have no choice but to address how our legal doctrines apply to highly concentrated, privately owned information infrastructure such as digital platforms."

The Hollywood Reporter's Eriq Gardner concluded that Thomas is "looking to less-than-subtlety reframe the First Amendment into being about power rather than government censorship."