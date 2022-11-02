Whoopi Goldberg scolds Clarence Thomas for pretending he doesn’t get diversity when he benefited from affirmative action
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo of the justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2021. - Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

The co-hosts of "The View" flattened Justice Clarence Thomas for his statements during the Supreme Court arguments around affirmative action.

Whoopi Goldberg was so serious, she took her glasses off, looking directly into the camera to deliver a message to the Black justice.

"I heard the word diversity quite a few times and I don't have a clue what it means," Thomas said during the arguments.

"Actually, no, that's not what it means, sir," Goldberg said. "You know, being inclusive means that when you look around that Court, you're seeing women that may not have had the ability to go to law school had affirmative action not been there to make sure women were allowed in the school. You are sitting on a court where, and I know you don't like to admit this, but you might have gotten some help because you would not have been allowed in the college of your choice had it not been for affirmative action."

She explained that affirmative action isn't saying "this is all you have to do" or be. Goldberg noted that the largest group of those who have benefited from affirmative action is white women who weren't allowed to be part of higher institutions.

"You can't really slice it up this way and say, well this is the part that we're going to choose," Goldberg continued. "Affirmative action works for all those of us who are not allowed to go to the institutions where we thought we could do our best as students. That's in part what this was for. It's also about not hiring just men. You have to hire some women. It is so much bigger than this case that this guy."

Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin said that she wants affirmative action to take financials into account, which Goldberg cut in to say that they do. So, poor students from West Virginia are treated the same as wealthy students. Where it changes, Sara Haines noted, is when someone is a "legacy" at an ivy league school or like Jared Kushner, who was admitted to Harvard after a million-dollar donation to the school.

