Pastor prays for mercy after COVID outbreak at masks-optional summer camp: 'Lord, we didn’t want to be in the news’

The pastor of a Texas church publicly prayed for God to end COVID-19 after at least 125 children and adults contracted the virus at a student ministry camp, where masks reportedly were optional and most children were old enough to be vaccinated.

"Lord, we didn't want to be in the news, at least not for this, maybe for serving or some extreme generosity, but not this," Pastor Bruce Wesley of Clear Creek Community Church said in a video posted online. "So we ask for your mercy. We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and for their families who've have been caring for them as well. We pray for complete recovery so that people don't have any lingering effects, and we pray that you would put a stop to the spread of this virus."



Clear Creek Community Church, in League City near Houston, was forced to cancel services for a second week after the outbreak of what is suspected to be the highly contagious Delta variant at the camp that ended June 27, the Christian Post reports. Last week, the church said in a statement it was experiencing a second wave of infections, after people who attended the camp brought the virus home to their families. While 125 attendees positive for COVID-19 after the camp, hundreds more are believed to have been exposed.



Wesley previously said the church has practiced "strict safety protocols" since the start of the pandemic, but according to the New York Times, "As of early May, masks were 'optional in all areas,' according to the camp's website."

The camp served children in grades six through 12, the NYT reported. "In this outbreak, at least as of now, it appears most of the people who have tested positive are old enough to be vaccinated," said Dr. Philip Keiser, interim head of the Galveston County Local Health Authority.

Watch Wesley's prayer below.



