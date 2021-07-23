'Goodbye tradition!' Conservatives melt down after Cleveland baseball team ditches its racist name and logo

Cleveland's baseball team on Friday announced that it would start calling itself the Guardians in 2022, while ditching the racist Indians name and logo that has long drawn criticism from Native American activists.

The team decided to name itself the Guardians after the famous "Guardians of Traffic" statues located on the Hope Memorial Bridge near the team's home stadium of Progressive Field.

While many Cleveland residents said they liked -- or at least accepted -- the name change, many conservative commentators freaked out that the change was another sign of "woke" cancel culture coming for their precious icons.

