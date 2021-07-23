'Goodbye tradition!' Conservatives melt down after Cleveland baseball team ditches its racist name and logo

Cleveland's baseball team on Friday announced that it would start calling itself the Guardians in 2022, while ditching the racist Indians name and logo that has long drawn criticism from Native American activists.
The team decided to name itself the Guardians after the famous "Guardians of Traffic" statues located on the Hope Memorial Bridge near the team's home stadium of Progressive Field.
While many Cleveland residents said they liked -- or at least accepted -- the name change, many conservative commentators freaked out that the change was another sign of "woke" cancel culture coming for their precious icons.
Check out some angry reactions below.
Goodbye history and tradition, hello woke political correctness. https://t.co/yJRaoN2Q3G— Josh Mandel (@Josh Mandel) 1627048614.0
Imagine bending the knee to the loud 1% on Twitter and people who don’t even watch baseball. Fucking losers https://t.co/56qSsMPtYe— Thomas Francis (@Thomas Francis) 1627054219.0
Yay woke white ppl fucked up another sports franchise https://t.co/zui1TWOm1d— Mr. Checkerboard (@Mr. Checkerboard) 1627056840.0
Cleveland Guardians: guarding the wokeness that plagues America. #ClevelandGuardians #mlb #woke https://t.co/6MtofwvKwY— CHS84 (@CHS84) 1627049166.0
The #woke wave of wiping out Native Americans from the American conscience and history continues with the Cleveland… https://t.co/LaHKhv2rPc— LCR/GreaterCleveland 🇺🇸 (@LCR/GreaterCleveland 🇺🇸) 1627053527.0
FINISH THE JOB! Change “Progressive Field” to “Whinnying Liberal Butthurt Field” #GUARDIANS https://t.co/JdvWJ2maky— Glockbird 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@Glockbird 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸) 1627049299.0
Why didn't you just name the team The Cleveland Political Correctors? Let me get this straight, you originally pic… https://t.co/mGcKrTf1id— Pimp G (@Pimp G) 1627056214.0
Pathetic - you know the fans will stick with "Indians" get woke go broke- enjoy! https://t.co/RoeTgiRa57— Ben Garrison Cartoons GrrrGraphics.com (@Ben Garrison Cartoons GrrrGraphics.com) 1627054696.0
Total bullshit. Keep the name Indians and just tell the marxists to piss off. https://t.co/nKKJfj2KgX— Paleolibertarian Zoomer (@Paleolibertarian Zoomer) 1627049495.0