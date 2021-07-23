'Not too late to delete this': Ted Cruz attacks Cleveland baseball team for ditching 'Indians' name -- and it blows up in his face

Senator Ted Cruz's latest attempt to be relatable and clever ended up blowing up in his face on Friday morning after he weighed in on the announcement from Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians that they will change their mascot to the Guardians next season in honor of iconic statues close to the stadium.

The team had announced previously they would be dropping the Indians' name after eliminating the cartoonish and offensive Chief Wahoo logo.

Seeing a multitude of conservatives gnashing their teeth at the name change -- calling it "cancel culture" -- Cruz dove in by writing "Why does MLB hate Indians?" over a link from MLB displaying the new array of Guardian logos.

