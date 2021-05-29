CNN's Jim Acosta expertly destroys 'Matt Gaetz and his partner in slime Marjorie Taylor Greene'

CNN's Jim Acosta wondered what the Greatest Generation would think of today's Republican Party on Saturday.

"This week, the U.S. hit an important milestone: half of the adult population in this country is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Acosta noted. "Yes, we are beating the virus, but on this Memorial Day weekend, the country is far from healthy. Throughout the pandemic we've suffered from a serious case of herd stupidity as the far-right waged a war against science and in some cases against the scientists..."

The host played a clip of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) giving a shocking speech on armed rebellion.

"Matt Gaetz and his partner in slime, Marjorie Taylor Greene have been traveling the country inciting their crowds. Greene compared mask wearing requirements to the Holocaust and likened Democrats to Nazis," he noted. "Shameful."

"But there was a time when the world called on America to fight the real Nazis," he reminded. "What would the Greatest Generation, that defeated the Nazis, think of seeing swarms of domestic terrorists invading our Capitol to overturn the results of an election?"

"What would think they think of the cowardice on display this week in the Senate? On this Memorial Day, what would the Greatest Generation think of us? Are we the worst generation? What would the Greatest Generation tell us about the peril, the danger, in looking the other way when the forces of fanaticism are on the rise? And they are on the rise in America," Acosta noted.

"So, yes. it looks like we are well on our way to beating COVID, but my fear this Memorial Day weekend is that we just might beat ourselves," he said.



Watch: