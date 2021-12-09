Fox news christmas tree fire

Early in the morning on Wednesday, a 49-year-old homeless man named Craig Tamanaha lit the Fox News Christmas tree on fire. It was a crime for which he was arrested.

“The moms that want to rape their f*cking daughters — they set it on fire,” he yelled while leaving the courthouse. He is the same man who allegedly exposed himself outside the trial for Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, the New York Post found. They contacted Tamanaha's father, who explained he has no control over his son, calling him a "nut."

Police made it clear that the fire wasn't politically motivated, but that didn't stop Fox News from spending the day playing the victim of what they painted as a kind of terrorist attack on Christianity itself.

CNN played a long clip of the Fox News shows that spent an entire news day focusing on the "War on Christmas," a conspiracy the network created and has been mocked for in the past 15-plus years.

READ MORE: Meghan McCain slammed after 'Fox News Christmas tree' fire meltdown

It sparked mockery online about the Christmas tree as a pagan symbol adopted by Christians, as there wasn't a massive fir tree at the Nativity in Bethlehem. Instead, many people pointed out the true meaning of Christmas, which too often is focused on consumerism.

But CNN noted a key part in the Fox outrage, the hosts all implied that the fire was an attack on their workplace that made them feel unsafe. It's was an odd observation, CNN explained, because when it comes to other forms of workplace terrorism, Fox News couldn't possibly care less.

"The insurrection at the U.S. capitol, it wasn't an insurrection," claimed Tucker Carlson on Jan. 7. "It was a political protest that got out of control."

Laura Ingraham even went so far as to mock DC cop Michael Fanone as a kind of crisis actor hired by Democrats.

RELATED: Fox News contributor claims suspect who burned Christmas tree was ‘targeting the country’

At Fox when the target is a Christmas tree at their workplace it's a sacrilege," said host Brianna Keilar.

"When the target is the seat of American democracy, it is not. The whole of Congress as they certify a presidential election that was fair and secure, when the perpetrators are Trump supporters in the thousands, four of whom died that day, when the victims are police officers, 140 of whom were injured, and when five police officers have died in the wake of the attack including four by suicide, when Fox's own colleagues had to take cover inside the Capitol complex on Jan. 6th, Fox downplays the attack and in many cases flat out doesn't cover it, ignores that it ever happened," she continued. "Just imagine if Fox hosts could muster for an armed attack on the Capitol the same outrage that they did for their Christmas tree. Perhaps some of the almost half of Republicans who think Jan. 6th was a legitimate protest might actually see it for what it really was."

See the video below:


The war on christmas 2021 edition www.youtube.com

SmartNews Fox News