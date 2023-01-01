Even John Stamos thinks Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are better when they're drinking

Chris Licht's leadership at CNN has been a source of complaints from viewers and those who have been the victim of his mass layoffs. But the biggest victim came on New Year's Eve, when CNN is normally the home of absolute hilarity, joy, silliness and fun. Instead, Licht decided that the hosts couldn't loosen things up by drinking.
Twitter viewers were uninspired, but it was actor John Stamos who made it clear that even he noticed the hosts were much better when they were drinking on past shows. Generally co-hosts of Cooper's find different ways to make him laugh, which can, at times, sound like a little girl's giggle.
As one person observed the interview with Stamos was painful with the conversation was almost forced. Others called the night "vanilla" and said that if they wanted something like that they'd turn it over to ABC. Others simply called it out for general "sucking" and "pathetic."
At one point they tried to make a joke out of it with Cohen and Cooper doing shots of random beverages that weren't alcohol, like pickle juice.
"We will miss you drunk-giggling Anderson Cooper," said viewer Mary Rose.
Nancy Marcus Newman noted that it was her 13th sober New Years Even but even she wanted to see Drunk Cooper.
"I need tequila," Cohen said after about three hours of the show.
See the video below or at the link here:
Even John Stamos agrees CNN NYE sucks www.youtube.com
\u201cJohn Stamos just told these guys that they are funnier when they drink, and it would certainly be funnier than the discussions they\u2019re having about mortality.\u201d— Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols) 1672540146
\u201c#CNNNYE\nEven John Stamos said Andy and Anderson aren\u2019t funny when they are not drinking\u2026.\u201d— Stingray (@Stingray) 1672541147
\u201cThis @CNN show with @andersoncooper and @Andy is bombing SO bad.. the @JohnStamos segment was so cringy.. even he said they're horrible #sober\n\nGive em 6 shots, there's still time to #save2022\n\n#CNNNYE\u201d— Vincent Cancasci (@Vincent Cancasci) 1672541041
\u201cHow the grinch stole drunk Don Lemon, Andy Cohen, and Anderson Cooper from us on New Years #CNNNYE\u201d— PhiBlizzy (@PhiBlizzy) 1672541836
\u201c#CNNNYE is pathetic this year. No drinking??!!? What\u2019s the point? LAME. #CNN you SUCK! @andersoncooper #AC2\u201d— \u2661 Leah De Leon \u2661 (@\u2661 Leah De Leon \u2661) 1672539003
\u201cThis sucks @cnn that youre not letting the Andy\u2019s have a drink! Cmon!! We will miss your drunk giggle Anderson. Pickle juice my ass. #CNNNYE\u201d— Mary Rose\ud83c\udf84 (@Mary Rose\ud83c\udf84) 1672535364
\u201cDrinking with Andy and Anderson was always good fun for those at home. Shame CNN turned down the good and turned up the suck. Let them have shots and party! \ud83e\udd43 #CNNNYE #cnn #NewYearsEve @CNN @andersoncooper @Andy\u201d— Tommy Campbell (@Tommy Campbell) 1672538298
\u201cThis is my 13th NYE Sober, and all I want to do is watch @andersoncooper & @Andy get drunk as the ball falls. #CNNNYE your #abstinence sucks! Thanks for letting me share. \n#soberlife #sober #recovery #HappyNewYear\u201d— Nancy Marcus Newman (@Nancy Marcus Newman) 1672526887