CNN panel roars with laughter at Trump's 'Cyber Nimrods' for botching their own audit

A CNN panel on Friday openly laughed at Cyber Ninjas, the vote "auditors" praised by former President Donald Trump who failed to prove that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election.

Host Jake Tapper asked Republican strategist Alice Stewart to comment on the results of the "audit," which confirmed that Biden really did receive more votes in Arizona than Trump did.

"Those are the president's own Cyber Nimrods," Stewart said.

"They call themselves 'Cyber Ninjas,'" Tapper corrected.

"I know," Stewart replied as she and the other panelists burst into laughter.

"Okay, I just wanted to make sure that wasn't a mistake," said a smiling Tapper.

Stewart then made a more serious point about how the Arizona "audit" shows that it's time for the Republican Party to stop catering to Trump and move on.

"This exercise in futility is a complete and absolute waste of time," she said. "And Republicans should not continue to feed into the big lie. We should not continue to support people that will investigate allegations of false election fraud and instead of focusing on the past grievances of 2020, let's focus on our policies of the future."

Trump, however, doesn't seem ready to move on, as he claimed on Friday that the "audit" had supposedly revealed that "many votes were terrible, terrible votes."

Earlier Friday, former Republican Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods also delivered a withering rebuke of the Cyber Ninjas "audit" of his state's 2020 vote count during an appearance on CNN.