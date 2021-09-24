Trump tries to claim vindication after his own audit shows he lost: 'Many votes were terrible, terrible votes!'

Former President Donald Trump on Friday scrambled to claim vindication after his own Arizona election audit concluded that President Joe Biden received more votes than he did in the 2020 election.

While appearing on the "Real America's Voice" network, Trump said that the final audit results will show that he won the state, even though he really did lose it.

"They found many votes that were terrible, terrible votes!" Trump said. "In other words, they found that they were false votes, phantom votes, whatever you want to call them."

Trump for months has continued to falsely claim that he won an election that he decisively lost to President Joe Biden by 7 million votes in the popular vote and by 74 votes in the electoral college.

The former president has continued repeating this falsehood even after it inspired a riot at the United States Capitol that led to his second impeachment in the House of Representatives and in 57 senators, including seven Republicans, voting to convict him in the United States Senate.

Also on Friday, former Republican Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods also delivered a withering rebuke of the Cyber Ninjas "audit" of his state's 2020 vote count during an appearance on CNN.