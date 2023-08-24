Pence busted for calling 2024 GOP rival a 'rookie': 'Your last boss was a rookie'

Following the first GOP primary debate of the cycle, former Vice President Pence appeared on CNN for an interview — and became evasive when anchor Victor Blackwell asked him why his own criticism of businessman Vivek Ramaswamy doesn't apply to the ticket he ran on in 2016.

"I want to play a bit of your criticism of him and then ask about it on the other side," said Blackwell, playing a clip of Pence saying, "Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don't need to bring in a rookie, people without experience." "You say he is a rookie, on-the-job training. Your last boss was a rookie. He had on-the-job training, a businessman who had never been elected, had no foreign policy experience. Why is it disqualifying for Vivek Ramaswamy and not for Donald Trump in 2016?"

"Well, I think it's — we live in a different time," said Pence. "I mean, President Joe Biden has weakened this country at home and abroad. The disasters from Afghanistan has emboldened the enemies of freedom, wars in Europe, and here at home the runaway spending under the Biden administration launched the worst inflation in 40 years. The war on energy has gasoline prices still up 60 percent. Open border policies created the worst border crisis in history."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Blackwell then turned the topic to the plot to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

"You consulted [conservative judge Michael Luttig] when you were given the advice by John Eastman and others that you had the power to reject slates on January 6th," said Blackwell. "Do you agree with [him] ... that because of the president's actions before and on January 6th, that he is disqualified from holding presidential — the office again?"

"Well, I really can't comment on his—" Pence began.

"Yes, you can," insisted Blackwell.

When the interview was over, Blackwell and co-anchor Poppy Harlow expressed their surprise that Pence couldn't give convincing answers to these questions.

"Brilliant question on 'rookie', and he didn't answer it," said Harlow. "If it's disqualifying for Vivek Ramaswamy — Donald Trump, he said ready on day one," Blackwell agreed.

Watch the video below or at the link here.