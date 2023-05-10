'Irresponsible' CNN accused of packing Trump town hall with 400 'sympathetic' voters

CNN faced criticism this week for reportedly screening a "sympathetic" audience to attend former President Donald Trump's town hall.
Popular Information writer Judd Legum reported that the 400 members of Wednesday's town hall would be supportive of the Republican Party.
"The audience for the CNN townhall w/Trump will be 400 Republicans & GOP-leaning independents," Legum wrote on Twitter.
The writer blasted CNN for allowing a biased audience to question Trump after he was found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.
"Allowing Trump to appear in front of an audience exclusively comprised of people who are likely sympathetic to Trump -- and then turn over the questions to that group -- is irresponsible," he said.
CNN has faced boycotts over its decision to give Trump a platform.