‘I’m an unindicted co-conspirator’: John Eastman says it’s ‘good news’ only Trump was charged

A former Trump attorney who has been described as the "mastermind" behind a plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election confirmed he is an unindicted co-conspirator in the case against former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, John Eastman told podcast host Charlie Kirk that he was "co-conspirator 2" in the grand jury's indictment for crimes related to Jan. 6, 2021.

"It doesn't take much to go from speculation to confirmation," Eastman said. "They quote unindicted co-conspirator number two. They quote a number of public documents of mine that are in the public realm."

"So anybody that spends half a minute looking at this stuff knows I'm co-conspirator number two," he added. "But it's, I suppose it's good news from my point of view that I'm an unindicted co-conspirator rather than an indicted conspirator."

Eastman said he looked forward to being called as a witness to defend Trump.

Watch the video from Real America's Voice below or at this link.



