US Coast Guard crew saves 3 men from sunken boat off Dry Tortugas National Park
A U.S. Coast Guard air crew from Miami saved three men from a sunken boat off the Dry Tortugas National Park on Sunday afternoon. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

A U.S. Coast Guard air crew from Miami saved three men from a sunken boat off the Dry Tortugas National Park on Sunday afternoon. A person contacted Coast Guard Sector Key West when they saw Mrs. Sandy — the 45-foot longliner vessel — taking on water with people on board, the agency said in a news release. Ground crews then used Mrs. Sandy’s radio beacon position to locate the vessel. At around 2 p.m., the helicopter crew arrived, hoisted the men into the aircraft and took them to Key West International Airport in good health.