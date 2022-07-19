'Not fair!' Trump seethes after Colbert Show crew avoids charges for lingering too long in Capitol

Donald Trump falsely compared a television crew that overstayed its welcome at the U.S. Capitol to the mob of his supporters that battled police during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Department of Justice decided not to prosecute nine staffers for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" after they were arrested last month for unlawful entry, and the former president compared the situation to the violent attack he incited as Congress certified Joe Biden's election win.

"Wow! Prosecutors have just dropped all charges against ratings challenged Colbert Show staffers, who entered the Capitol illegally, disregarded police warnings, wouldn’t leave the premises, and were very loud and disruptive late into the evening, with no security present as is mandated by law," Trump posted on his Truth Social network. "These Radical Left lunatics, from a failing show, were treated so differently than the Unselects are treating so many of our great American Patriots. NOT FAIR!"

Capitol police said the crew was arrested because they failed to remain with their staff escort inside the Longworth House Office Building, as they had been directed to do, while finishing their production work, and the U.S. Attorney's office said prosecutors would not likely be able to prove they had broken the law.

"The office would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these invited guests were guilty of the crime of unlawful entry because their escort chose to leave them unattended," prosecutors said in a statement. "We do not believe that it is probable that the office would be able to obtain and sustain convictions on these charges.”

At least 882 individuals have been arrested for their role in the Capitol riot, and 339 of them have pleaded guilty to a variety of charges.