Colorado has over 2,000 complaints about police misconduct -- and no money to investigate them

According to a report from Axios, Colorado's attorney general is struggling to investigate an estimated 2,000 reports of police misconduct in the state because his office is underfunded for such work.

The report notes that AG Attorney General Phil Weiser ability to enforce Colorado's police accountability law is being held hostage between his request for more funds and the lawmakers "who are complaining the office isn't doing more with its current resources."

As John Frank of Axios wrote, "The office has conducted just three civil rights investigations into law enforcement since its debut in 2020, the most notable being the inquiry related to the death of Elijah McClain that found a pattern of racially biased policing and excessive use of force within the Aurora Police Department," adding, "The office spent the equivalent of 6,200 hours in staff time, or roughly three full-time positions, on the Aurora investigation alone, spokesperson Lawrence Pacheco told Axios Denver."

The report notes that Weiser has requested the addition of one additional senior assistant attorney general position to help out the two staffers currently conducting investigations or at least looking into whether complaints are credible.

The report adds, "The Democratic-led state House rejected a $156,000 amendment to the Colorado budget to expand the division that conducts pattern and practice investigations before approving the $36.4 billion legislation Thursday."

