Colorado Republicans fear 'disastrous' election conspiracist will soon be their party chair: report
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks in front of the Mesa County Justice Center in Grand Junction on Jan. 13, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline)

The Colorado Republican Party is electing a new chairperson later this month, and a report from the Colorado Sun claims that some in the party are fearing a "disastrous" election denier winning the vote.

The publication notes that only one of the six candidates running to be the next chairperson of the Colorado GOP thinks that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, although that candidate has claimed that they don't know whether Biden won "by hook or by crook."

Three of the candidates for the position flatly state that Trump won the 2020 election, while another said they can't say for certain who won, while another simply refuses to answer the question.

One candidate for the job is Tina Peters, the Trump-loving former Mesa County Clerk who was indicted last year on charges including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identity theft and first-degree official misconduct

The Sun's report notes that Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado GOP chairman, has been warning members of his party against electing a conspiracy theorist as it seeks a way out of the political wilderness in a former purple state that has been trending blue.

"Every one of these six candidates would drive the party into deeper oblivion with their conspiratorial, exclusionary and politically naïve agendas that are already repelling a rapidly changing Colorado electorate," he wrote in a recent opinion column.

