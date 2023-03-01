Trump threatens 'retribution' against DeSantis backers in late-night Truth Social rampage

Former President Donald Trump attacked right-wing organizations who were considering backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a late-night Truth Social rampage.

In a post on his social network platform, the former president targeted the Club for Growth over its supposed determination to back DeSantis against Trump in a theoretical primary matchup next year.

"Failed former Congressman David McIntosh and his Globalist friends at Club for No Growth, who fought me all the way in 2016, and LOST, and then fought me again in 2020 Senate Races in Ohio, Alabama, North Carolina, New Hampshire, plus more, and LOST AGAIN, are now threatening to spend money against me early because their new boy, Ron DeSanctus, the man who wants to cut Social Security and MediCare, has dropped so drastically in the Polls to me," Trump wrote. "No Growth Members know there will be RETRIBUTION!!!"

Hours later, the former president set his sights on Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch for testifying under oath that he did not believe Trump's false claims about the 2020 election being "stollen" (sic) from him.

"If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the Presidential Election of 2020, despite MASSIVE amounts of proof to the contrary, was not Rigged & Stollen, then he & his group of MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS should get out of the News Business as soon as possible, because they are aiding & abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA with FAKE NEWS," Trump raged. "Certain BRAVE & PATRIOTIC FoxNews Hosts, who he scorns and ridicules, got it right. He got it wrong. THEY SHOULD BE ADMIRED & PRAISED, NOT REBUKED & FORSAKEN!!!"

In fact, there is no evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, and members of Trump's own Department of Justice testified under oath that they investigated several of his claims about election fraud and found them all to be false.