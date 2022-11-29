Colorado Springs shooter's mother now faces two misdemeanors

The mother of the Colorado Springs shooter will join her son in facing charges from prosecutors.

According to the Daily Beast, Laura Lea Voepel is being charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after having a meltdown with police when they showed up at her home following the mass shooting to begin a search for evidence and information.

The shooting took place at Club Q around midnight. At approximately 3:30 a.m., police were at the shooter's home. It didn't go well. Police told her "multiple times to stop yelling" or she would be arrested.

“Subject continued to make unreasonable noise directly next to multiple apartments,” the summons said according to Denver Fox affiliate KDVR. “While I attempted to place subject into custody, she became combative by physically resisting officers’ control by force.”

It's unknown what she was yelling. The Beast noted that Voepel has a criminal history that includes public intoxication, arson and a DIU. She has pleaded the arson charge down to criminal mischief, however. The Denver Gazette also revealed that Voepel is wanted in California, with three outstanding warrants. She also never finished her five years of probation from a 2018 issue. Both she and her son were captured on video hurling racial slurs at passengers on an airplane.

The shooter changed their name in 2016, court filings said, to escape their father's past as an adult film actor. Before that he was Nicholas Franklin Brink. The shooter's lawyers claim that they identify as "non-binary" but their mother uses the male pronoun when speaking about them. The booking for the shooter also uses the male pronoun.

Read the full report at the Daily Beast.