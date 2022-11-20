Colorado Springs shooter appears to have been previously arrested for kidnapping and more

The shooter of the LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs had a strange legal history, an ABC News reporter confirmed on Sunday morning.

In June 2021, Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested in Colorado Springs after making a bomb threat to a neighborhood. The report matched the name, age and location of the shooter sunday.

According to KRDO, Aldritch called in a bomb threat to the Lorson Ranch neighborhood, which is south of the local airport. He then refused to comply with the police, claiming he was armed with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons and ammunition.

"A Tactical Support Unit, which includes the Regional Explosives Unit was called in. Around 10 homes were evacuated in the surrounding area, while an emergency text notification was sent out to homes within a 1/4-mile radius of the address," said the report. They were no explosive devices, however.

Aldrich was then taken into custody and faced two counts of Felony Menacing and three counts of First-Degree Kidnapping. It's unclear if he has been sentenced for that crime or if his sentence was a non-prison sentence.

Club Q was celebrating Transgender Awareness Day and a drag show had started at 9 p.m. The shooting began shortly after midnight. Police reported that the shooter came into the club and immediately began shooting.

