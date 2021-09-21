MAGA Conspiracy theorist claims 'several' pro-Trump Colorado election clerks broke into voting machines: report

According to the Colorado Times Recorder, a prominent election conspiracy theorist who has been featured with allies of former President Donald Trump alleges that "several" election clerks in Colorado infiltrated voting machines "under the radar" to try to confirm the former president's Big Lie about the election being stolen.

Joe Oltmann made this claim in an email with Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump "kraken" lawyer known for filing a number of failed lawsuits to try to overturn elections in several states.

"Might be a good idea to connect," wrote Oltmann. "We have some interesting information on Eric Coomer. You also need to be aware of what we are doing in Colorado in gaining access to the Dominion systems under the radar. We have several county clerks cooperating. Need to settle down the chaos so you can get a grasp on all of the information."

Coomer is an election worker with Dominion Voting Systems who became a target for far-right conspiracy theorists. Oltmann has claimed, without evidence, that he infiltrated an "antifa" conference call in which Coomer was said to promise that Trump would not be able to win — which prompted a wave of threats and abuse against him.

Dominion itself is currently suing Powell for defamation for her claims the company's software flipped votes from Trump to Joe Biden.



This news comes after reports that Tina Peters, a pro-Trump election clerk from Mesa County, Colorado with a history of bungled tabulations, is under investigation for allegedly facilitating a leak of sensitive voter information. She has counter-alleged that the Colorado Secretary of State illegally destroyed records.