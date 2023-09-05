'I need more ammo': GOPer who predicted 'civil war' whines that Republican lawmakers want to expel him
A Georgia lawmaker who warned of "civil war" after Donald Trump was charged in his state now says fellow Republicans want to vote him out of the state Senate.

In remarks last week, state Sen. Colton Moore (R) said Republicans must act to stop Trump's prosecution for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"We need to be taking action right now. Because if we don't, our constituencies are going to be fighting it in the streets. Do you want a civil war? I don't want a civil war. I don't want to have to draw my rifle," he said.

On Tuesday, Moore revealed he was under pressure from members of his caucus.

"My fellow caucus members are considering voting me out, apparently, which is absolutely ridiculous, right?" he told podcast host Steve Bannon. "I am exposing these RINOs, Steve, and that's why I need your audience to go to ColtonMoore.com and get involved, because I need more ammo to expose more of these RINOs."

