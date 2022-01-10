bob saget

According to TMZ and the Daily Beast, comedian Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando, Florida hotel room.

Saget, who filed the fatherly role on "Full House," was also known for his raunchy stand-up. Saget was just 65.

TMZ reported that the Sheriff's Department and Fire Department responded to calls from the hotel around 4 p.m. ET. They found Saget dead in the room, and it was officially pronounced at the scene. The circumstances are still unclear.

Saget had been on tour and just finished a set in Jacksonville when he headed to Orlando.

See the final tweet from Saget giving props to the audience below:

