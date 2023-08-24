The price American industry may pay for remote work
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

Remote work has become a de facto benefit to recruit, retain and, in some cases, appease workforces. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work was a luxury. During the pandemic, employers sold it as a necessity to keep their businesses functioning. Once the public health risk abated, it became a privilege. Now, some employees take it as a right. What began as a means to mitigate public health risk to individuals and keep the economy functioning has persisted beyond what anyone could have envisioned. During the peak risk period of the pandemic in 2020, more than 40% of the workforce was remote....

Frontpage Commentary - 6 articles Opinion