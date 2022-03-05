Companies worldwide pause their operations in Russia as war continues

A lanyard with the Google logo lies at the presentation of the investment plan for Google Germany in Google's capital representative office. US tech giant Google has stopped selling online advertisements in Russia amid Moscow's attack on Ukraine. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Companies around the world - from technology firms to air carriers - are halting their activities in Russia, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine ended its ninth day looking set to worsen, not ease.

Technology companies including Microsoft, Google, Airbnb and Intel suspended their Russian operations on Friday.

Software firm Microsoft said it had suspended all sales and services in Russia, and was halting many aspects of business there in line with sanctions imposed due to the war.

"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement. "We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia."

Smith also revealed that Microsoft had been able to act against Russia's efforts to destroy or disrupt over 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations since the war began. "We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. We have publicly raised our concerns that these attacks against civilians violate the Geneva Convention," Smith said.

Earlier, US technology giant Google said it had stopped selling online advertisements in Russia, having previously banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling ads through its technology.

It also switched off real-time traffic information services for Ukraine in its Google Maps navigation software, in a move to protect the Ukrainian public decided in consultation with the country's authorities earlier this week.

Vacation rental company Airbnb has halted its activities in Russia and Belarus, company chief executive Brian Chesky tweeted on Friday.

Semiconductor manufacturer Intel announced a stop on all shipments to Russia and to Belarus on Friday. Intel is the world's most important provider of processors and servers for data centres.

Technology company Apple had already announced it would no longer ship its devices to Russia and discontinued its services in the country.

Other companies took similar steps, including German chemical and consumer goods company Henkel, the latest DAX-listed German company to take action.

Henkel pulled all of its Russian investments in a move that affects expansion work at existing sites, the company said. "We have also ended advertising with state media and will end all sponsoring activities in Russia," said chief executive Carsten Knobel.

Henkel has 11 factories in Russia employing 2,500 people producing adhesives, detergents and personal care products for the local market. However, it is looking into ways to continue to deliver home and personal care products to Russia.

French companies also responded to the invasion, with the Michelin Guide saying it will not operate in Russia for the time being.

"We have made the choice not to promote Moscow as a destination," read a statement. "As a result, the Moscow selection will not be updated this year and the Michelin Guide's development projects in Russia have been put on ice for the time being."

But, in a filip to fine dining establishments still operating in Russia, the statement added: "In no way do these decisions call into question the talent of the teams and chefs of the 69 restaurants honoured last October."

Latvian airline Air Baltic also decided to avoid Russian airspace "until further notice," after earlier having announced plans to suspend flights for a month.

"We at Air Baltic made a decision to leave the Russian market. Following the suspension of flights earlier, we have now cancelled all future flights to and from Russian destinations," said the carrier's head Martin Gauss on Twitter on Friday.

Air Baltic is the largest airline in the Baltic states. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had already said they would close their airspace to Russian aircraft in response to the invasion.

A general view of the Airbnb logo at the office of Airbnb Germany GmbH on Neue Schoenhauser street. Airbnb reports highest ever quarterly revenue & net income. Vacation rental company Airbnb has stopped its activities in Russia and Belarus, company chief executive Brian Chesky wrote on Twitter. Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa