‘Completely wacko’ MAGA rioter faces 63 to 78 months in prison for spraying Capitol cops with chemicals

A Texas man described to the FBI by witnesses as “a "huge white supremacist" and a "complete wacko" has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers with a deadly weapon during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.



Daniel Ray Caldwell, 51, of The Colony, Texas, entered a guilty plea that recommends a sentencing range of 63 to 78 months in prison, plus fines, under federal sentencing guidelines. That is subject to the determination of a federal judge when Caldwell is sentenced on February 1, 2023.

Video shows Caldwell pepper spraying officers who were trying to hold back the mob that day on the Capitol steps. The guilty plea indicated that injuries to officers was one of the factors enhancing the punishment range.

One of the witnesses who reported Caldwell to the FBI had met Caldwell while playing “Airsoft Military Simulation (MilSim), which is a live-action, in person simulation of armed conflict scenarios conducted by civilians that involve airsoft plastic projectiles launched be replica weapons, but do not involve actual firearms.”

But in Caldwell’s case, the witness said, “he would bring a real firearm to the course and had to be corrected on multiple occasions to return the firearm to his vehicle.” And there was this:

“(The witness) described the individual as a “huge white supremacist” and was “a complete wacko.” In a video taken after the riot, Caldwell said officers sprayed him with chemicals and that in response, he had sprayed “around 15 of them.”

You can read the statement of facts here.