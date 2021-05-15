Congress obtains Trump hotel documents from Biden administration: report

Congress is continuing to obtain public documents that were blocked from being released by the Trump administration.
"The General Services Administration has provided House Democrats with documents related to former President Donald Trump's Washington hotel, in the second case this week where the Biden administration gave the House information that the Trump administration had blocked it from obtaining," CNN reported. "The Biden administration revealed in a court filing on Friday that the House committee had asked for the records and the GSA had turned over some of them last week.
The request was resubmitted by House Transportation Chair Peter DeFazio (D-OR).
"The GSA responded in a letter to DeFazio last week that it was turning over some of the requested records, including monthly financial statements from the Trump hotel, audits and lease amendments -- though the GSA declined to provide legal memorandums, arguing that those records were part of 'internal executive branch legal advice.' The letter from the GSA said it was still working to fulfill DeFazio's request for memos and communications from the White House or other federal agencies related to the lease of the Old Post Office Building," CNN reported.
