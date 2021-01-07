WATCH: Bench clearing brawl almost erupts in Congress — including ex-NFL linebacker

Tempers flared in Congress early Thursday morning as Republicans continued to deny the fact that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

As Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) attempted do defend his state as Republicans sought to disenfranchise the Pennsylvania's voters, a scuffle almost broke out on the floor.

CNN's Kristin Wilson reported on the scene.

The objection was over the question of whether Republicans lie.

