'Consumed by grievances': Nikki Haley turns up the heat and attacks Trump directly

Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is finally taking the gloves off and attacking former President Donald Trump directly — at least in conversation with donors, reported Axios.

"Nikki Haley's 2024 campaign is telling donors that former President Trump is 'consumed by the grievances of the past and the promise of more drama in the future,' according to a memo obtained by Axios," reported Alexi McCammond. "'Donald Trump had a pretty good Q1, if you count being indicted as 'good,'' Haley's campaign manager Betsy Ankney wrote in the memo. 'Still, it’s increasingly clear that Trump’s candidacy is more consumed by the grievances of the past and the promise of more drama in the future, rather than a forward-looking vision for the American people,' the memo went on."

This comes after Haley went after Trump indirectly, suggesting both he and President Joe Biden are too old for the job and proposing a mental competency test for any politician over the age of 75.

The memo reportedly also takes a shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis, the only prospective 2024 candidate who has beaten Trump in any polls, calling him "not ready for prime time" — and mocks several other candidates, like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, by adding, "And then there are the others. Wait, what others?"

Trump has gone after Haley already, focusing in particular on her previous support for one-time House Speaker Paul Ryan's plan to turn Medicare into a voucher system. He has similarly attacked DeSantis for backing cuts to Social Security.

"Haley has so far rejected the "splashy" campaigning of her competitors, instead sticking to traditional retail politics during an election in which the GOP primary and electorate have been completely refashioned in Trump's image," the report noted. "The former UN ambassador has barnstormed Iowa and New Hampshire, holding nearly 20 events with voters in the last six weeks. She's also held events in South Carolina and talked about immigration at the southern border."