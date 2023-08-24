'Y'all have to get control of this debate': Haley chides Fox moderators

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Nikki Haley admonished the Fox News moderators during the lightning round of Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate.
The former South Carolina governor said “Y’all have to get control of this debate.”
Haley's comments came as former Vice President Mike Pence and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy engaged in a shouting match. The two opponents argued at the debate about which one of them was actually considered a "communist."