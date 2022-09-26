Convicted bank robber pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
(DOJ PHOTO)

An Oklahoma man last week became one of the hundreds of protesters to plead guilty to non-violent misdemeanors during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

But the case of Levi Roy Gable, 37, of Chouteau, Okla., comes with a twist: He was sentenced to 68 months in prison for his role in a 2005 bank robbery.

That might impact the sentencing for Gable, who pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor charges of illegal entry to the Capitol that have seen other MAGA rioters avoid prison time. The charge carries up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

But under the federal sentencing guidelines referenced in Gable’s plea agreement, it’s not certain that Gable’s bank-robbery conviction will have much impact. The recommended sentencing range is 0 to 6 months, plus fines. Sentencing is at the discretion of the judge.

On one hand, Gable fits the profile of rioters whose crimes have been minimized by MAGA politicians. He spent just 34 minutes in the Capitol, initially lied to the FBI about having entered the Capitol, isn’t accused of violence and he was outed to the FBI because with the help of his social media boasts about “making our voices heard.”

But Gable’s prior brush with the law was anything but ordinary. The then-20-year-old “earned a 68-month sentence as one of the two masked men who approached two bank employees working on an ATM machine out of Oklahoma State Bank,” the Oklahoman reported April 4, 2006,

In its reporting of Gable’s guilty plea for his role in the MAGA riot, the Oklahoman noted, Gable has worked for his family's excavation company in Tulsa for years. He was vice president of Gable's Excavating at the time of his arrest. He is no longer mentioned in the "About Us" section of the company's website.”

Gable’s sentencing was set for Jan. 10 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

