Ayanna Pressley's GOP challenger involved in brutal brawl that took place during political event

An investigation is underway after a fight broke out at a political event Saturday at the Somerville Theatre in Massachusetts that involved Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s GOP challenger Donnie Palmer, the Boston Globe reports.

The confrontation reportedly arose after a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the event with Palmer. Police arrested Foster Starkes of Cambridge and Andwain Coleman of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and at least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A weapon was reportedly used in the fight, but it's not known what kind.

“Violence is never the answer, but it seems to be the first resort for radical progressives whenever they seek to silence Black Republicans,” Palmer, who is Black, said in a statement following the fight.

IN OTHER NEWS: Why did he steal the documents? Maggie Haberman's book may hold the answer

In a statement, Pressley's campaign said her people were not involved in the fight.

“During the community celebration on Saturday in Somerville, event security was made aware of an altercation that took place in the Davis Square area,” the statement said. “This altercation did not involve event security or anyone associated with the community celebration, and was handled by the Somerville Police Department.”

Palmer claims he stepped in to stop the fight.

Video of the fight was uploaded to YouTube. Watch the video below or at this link.

Massachusetts GOP Congressional Candidate Donnie Palmer breaks up fight outside Somerville Theater www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video