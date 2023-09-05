'Cop City' protesters hit by same RICO charges faced by Trump

Activists behind the effort to stop the construction of Atlanta’s Cop City, a planned public safety training center in DeKalb County, have been indicted on RICO charges, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Georgia's Attorney General's Office charged 61 protesters, many of them from out of state, with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act. Some protesters have been hit with additional charges of terrorism and money laundering.

As AJC's report points out, protesters at the site are accused of committing numerous acts of violence.

During a “clearing operation” on Jan. 18., protester Manuel “Tortugita” Teran was killed by Georgia State Patrol troopers. Police claim Teran fired the first shot, which resulted in a trooper being wounded in the leg.

"The bulk of the indictment involves protesters arrested on March 5 at the training center site," AJC reported. "Twenty-three protesters were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after allegedly throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police officers at the site. All 23 only face one count of RICO in the indictment."

Read the full report over at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.