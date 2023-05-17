'They actually murdered someone': Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claims antifa killed a cop in Georgia
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Win McNamee/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday falsely claimed that a Georgia activist killed a state trooper earlier this year in what the far-right congresswoman from claims is part of a growing trend of violent left-wing extremism, The Independent reports.

“Being a police officer is a target for antifa,” Greene said Homeland Security Committee meeting titled “Mostly Peaceful’: Countering Left-Wing Organized Violence."

“They actually murdered someone there. They actually murdered a police officer. Oh, you don’t know. That’s right, because you don’t study left-wing extremism,” Greene said.

Greene falsely claimed that Manuel Teran killed a state trooper during a protest over the construction of a controversial police training facility called “Cop City.”

“That was this year, you’re right, not last year, it was this year, so left-wing extremism is definitely on the rise and murder is a big part of it,” Greene said.

Actually, it never happened.

No officers were killed in the exchange but one suffered gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Teran, the man Greene accused of fatally shooting a police officer, was fatally shot by police when the 26-year-old activist was camping in a wooded area near Atlanta.

The Independent report notes that Human Rights First’s Amy Spitalnick said at the hearing during that “left-wing extremism is neither a major threat nor a deadly one, compared to other ideologies in the US.”

The Independent also notes an Anti-Defamation League report that said “All the extremist-related murders in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists of various kinds, who typically commit most such killings each year but only occasionally are responsible for all (the last time this occurred was 2012).”

“Left-wing extremists engage in violence ranging from assaults to fire-bombings and arsons, but since the late 1980s have not often targeted people with deadly violence.”

The Teran case Greene cited is disputed.

Authorities said Teran fired at officers first, injuring a state trooper, and that a gun found in his possession matched bullet wounds on the wounded officer.

Teran’s family contends that the activist was a nonviolent person who wouldn’t have fired shots at officers first.

