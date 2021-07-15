MAGA-rioting father-and-son cop duo arrested after boasting that 'we fought' the Capitol police to family

Law enforcement in Florida is rushing to distance itself from two men arrested for the January 6th insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Windermere Police Department Officer Kevin A Tuck resigned after being told he would be arrested for his role in the riots, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

He had worked at the department since 2019 and had previously worked for the Longwood Police Department, where his wife is currently an officer.

His son, Nathaniel A. Tuck, is a former Apopka police officer and was also charged.

"In court, prosecutors accused Kevin Tuck, 51, and Nathaniel Tuck, 29, of five charges, including obstructing an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering restricted grounds, disorderly conduct inside the Capitol building, and parading or picketing inside an official building," the newspaper reported. "Kevin Tuck was also charged with entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress, while Nathaniel Tuck was also charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer."

The two reportedly admitted their crimes while messaging family in a group chat during the insurrection.

"We stormed the Capitol, fought the police," Kevin Tuck allegedly wrote. "… We took the flag. It's our flag."

The Windemere Police Department commented on the arrest of one of its officers, WESH-TV reports.

"We are disheartened by the arrest of Officer Kevin Tuck today by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for charges stemming out of January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol Building. The Windermere Police Department (WPD) has worked tirelessly over the past eight years to build a reputation of serving with Honor, Integrity and Service to our residents and this arrest doesn't reflect on the hard work of the men and women of the Windermere Police Department. It saddens all of us in the law enforcement community to see criminal charges brought forward of any misconduct involving a police officer," the statement read.