Cop who shared a cell with Jeffrey Epstein convicted of four murders
Photo: Facebook

The New York Post cited the recent murder conviction of former police officer Nicholas Tartaglione.

The former Briarcliff Manor cop killed four people in the Hudson Valley in 2015, slaying Martin Luna and his two nephews along with a family friend.

Tartaglione quit his job with the police department to work in the drug trafficking field. He lured Luna to a bar because he thought Luna stole money from him, the prosecutors explained in the trial.

"Not knowing he was being lured to his death, Luna brought along his two nephews – Miguel Luna and Urbano Santiago, as well as a friend, Hector Gutierrez," said the report. "When the four arrived, Tartaglione tortured Martin Luna and forced his nephews to watch as he was strangled to death with a zip tie."

The others were executed in the back of the head in a rural wooded location. Tartaglione then buried all four.

“Tartaglione’s heinous acts represent a broader betrayal, as he was a former police officer who once swore to protect the very community he devastated,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a statement.

Ironically, Tartaglione spent a time in 2019 sharing a cell with pedophile millionaire Jeffrey Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which has since been closed down.

Epstein told his lawyers Tartaglione “roughed him up.” No charges were ever brought and Epstein hanged himself in his cell.

