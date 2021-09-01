Grand jury indicts 3 Aurora cops and 2 paramedics in connection with the death of Elijah McClain

The Denver Post reported Wednesday morning that those involved in the death of Elijah McClain will be charged.

McClain was walking home from a convenience store when the Aurora Police stopped him, claiming that a 911 call reported a "suspicious person" in a ski mask. McClain wasn't armed nor did he have a ski mask. The cops claim he "resisted arrest," and they put him in a carotid hold, known as a "chokehold." When first responders arrived, they injected him with ketamine, McClain then had a heart attack and died.

A 2020 report ordered by the Aurora City Council claimed that police lacked the legal authority to stop McClain and forcefully detain him. While the department cleared the officers of wrongdoing, that has changed.

The Post said that Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema, former officer Jason Rosenblatt and paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec will be indicted on 32 counts.

This will be the first time any of those involved will receive any punishment for their involvement. After public pressure, Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) ordered the attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor. That led to the grand jury which indicted the men today.

