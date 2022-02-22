Cops offered Black teen McDonald's meal to confess to crime he didn't commit

Martell Williams, 15, spent two nights in an Illinois jail after he was wrongly accused of shooting a Dollar Store employee in the face earlier this month, ABC7 reports.

Williams, a high school freshman basketball player, was confirmed to be at a game at the time of the shooting. Nevertheless, he suffered the humiliation of being pulled out of class in front of his classmates.

"The dean came down and got me and walked me to her office. And once I reached her office, there were two police officers," Williams said. "As soon as I got in, they didn't tell me nothing, say nothing to me. They just said, 'You're under arrest.'"

In a press conference, Williams said officers offered him McDonald's in exchange for a confession -- even though he didn't know what he was being accused of.

"They didn't even tell him a shooting was involved," said Kevin O'Connor, Williams' attorney. "They just said, 'Hey, it wasn't your fault. Just tell us you were defending yourself. Just go ahead and tell us you were there and we will let you go home.'"

"This is a continuing and ongoing problem," O'Connor said. "The Department of Justice has been here, yet this is still going on, where there are false confessions brought in."

In a statement, the City of Waukegan said the case is being investigated.

"The city is reviewing the case, but cannot make further public comment at this time," the statement said. "The city has been in contact with the juvenile's family and their attorney."

The actual suspect has not yet been identified.

Watch a report on the story below:





Illinois teen wrongly charged in shooting was bribed by police with McDonald's, attorney says www.youtube.com



