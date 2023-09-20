Disgraced ex-Trump adviser hired by GOP governor campaign despite sexual misconduct claims
An ex-Trump campaign manager fired over allegations of sexual misconduct has resurfaced – this time helping run Louisiana's Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry's effort to become governor.

Corey Lewandowski was accused of inappropriate behavior in 2021 by at least two women, including the wife of a Trump donor. Last year he struck a plea deal with Las Vegas prosecutors to avoid misdemeanor battery charges.

“I do think it is troubling to bring in people who have this fairly well-documented history of reports of sexual misconduct,” said Jessie Nieblas, the director of education and prevention at the Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault, “though we are certainly not endorsing one campaign over another.”

Trashelle Odom, the wife of donor John Odom, accused Lewandowski in 2021 of repeatedly touching her and throwing a drink at her after she rejected his advances.

In 2016, Lewandowski also got into trouble with police when he grabbed Brietbart reporter Michelle Fields after a Trump press conference in Florida.

