Tennessee MAGA candidate cops to 1990s arrest for 'promoting prostitution'

A far-right pro-Trump mayoral candidate in Franklin is admitting to a 1990s arrest in Dallas for "promoting prostitution," reported Nashville News Channel 5.

In an Instagram post describing the incident, Gabrielle Hanson says that while she was studying at Southern Methodist University, she worked a job answering phones and scheduling people for what she thought was a modeling agency, only to learn when police arrested her that it was an escort service.

She pleaded guilty to one charge under "deferred adjudication," which required she leave Dallas to avoid jail time.

"I was shocked, I was devastated," Hanson said. "Everything I worked for for 13 years was about to come true. It should have been the happiest, most exciting time of my life, and it ended up being the absolute lowest. That was definitely not who I was, but I was definitely in the middle of all of it."

Hanson, a city alderman, has been running a "morality" campaign, and previously voted against approving a Pride festival permit, claiming the organizers don't have a "filter ... of appropriate versus not appropriate."

This is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Hanson. Earlier this month, it was revealed that her campaign was using various women's social media posts without consent to falsely imply they were supporting her.