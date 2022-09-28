Corey Lewandowski reaches deal in unwanted sexual advances case that could see charge dropped

Corey Lewandowski has reached an agreement with Las Vegas prosecutors after he was charged with misdemeanor battery for making unwanted sexual advances toward a woman last year.

Trashelle Odom, the wife of Idaho construction executive and GOP donor John Odom, had accused Lewandowski of repeatedly touching her legs and buttocks at a September 2021 charity dinner, but the former Donald Trump campaign adviser reached an agreement that could result in the charges being dismissed, reported Politico.

Clark County prosecutors filed the charge last month, but Lewandowski agreed to undergo eight hours of impulse-control counseling, serve 50 hours of community service and remain out of trouble for a year, and pay a $1,000 fine.

Lewandowski did not have to admit guilt as part of the deal, and the charges will be dismissed once he meets all the conditions.

Odom was among about two dozen major Republican donors at the charity dinner at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino’s Benihana restaurant, ad she accused Lewandowski of touching her inappropriately and discussing his genitals and sexual performance.

Lewandowski, who was seated next to her while her husband was not present, also showed her his hotel room key, Odom said.

