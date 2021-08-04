Rep. Cori Bush's hometown newspaper humiliated after saying her protest 'won't change political reality'

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) slept on the Capitol steps for three days to draw attention to the lapsing eviction moratorium, but her hometown newspaper in St. Louis thought her efforts were absurd and ".
Writing in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Tuesday, the Editorial Board wrote, "While simulating homelessness on the steps of the Capitol, Bush tweeted a demand that President Joe Biden 'extend the eviction moratorium' and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer force legislative action. It's as if she believes those three can wave their wands and magically make things better."
The problem is that is exactly what happened. Now the Post-Dispatch editorial board is being humiliated after Biden issued an executive order stopping evictions again for another two months.
One of the biggest problems is that there are billions of dollars available for landlords and renters, but very little of it has been given to those who need it. Bush said after her victory that she's headed back to the district to help people there access the funds.
Bush says she plans to go home to St. Louis to help constituents access the emergency rental assistance following t… https://t.co/HKxxQOaUkt— Bryan Lowry (@Bryan Lowry) 1628029000.0
Either way, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch should probably hold back on counting out Cori Bush.
See the comments below:
