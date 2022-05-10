GOP candidate brags of selling tear gas used on BLM demonstrators in campaign ad

In the wake of a Politico report that revealed GOP congressional hopeful Cory Mills made his fortune selling tear gas used on Black Lives Matter demonstrators, the pro-Trump candidate to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy in Florida’s 7th Congressional District boasted in a new ad that the “liberal media is crying about it."

“I came home and started a company making riot-control munitions for law enforcement. You may know some of our work,” he says in the commercial.”

After a narrator calls Mills a “soldier, conservative, [and] outsider,” the ad shows him firing off tear gas while wearing tactical gear.

“I’m Cory Mills, and I approve this message,” Mills says while holding the tear-gas canister. “Because if the media wants to shed some real tears, I can help them with that.”

Mills is the co-founder of PACEM Solutions, which sells riot-control gear. FloridaPolitics.com noted that PACEM subsidiary ALS Less Lethal has reportedly sold munitions to China that were used to quell pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Watch the video below or at this link: